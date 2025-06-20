Mahmoud Khalil ordered released by federal judge
Mahmoud Khalil was arrested by ICE agents in New York City in March.
ByArmando Garcia
Friday, June 20, 2025 6:11PM
NEW YORK -- A federal judge has ordered the release of Columbia University pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil.
Khalil, a green card holder who is married to an American citizen, was arrested by ICE agents in New York City in March.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
