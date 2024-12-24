Burglars used patio furniture to break into 2nd floor of Bryn Mawr homes

Police say the series of break-ins happened Saturday night, and the thieves used the same tactics to get into each home.

Police say the series of break-ins happened Saturday night, and the thieves used the same tactics to get into each home.

Police say the series of break-ins happened Saturday night, and the thieves used the same tactics to get into each home.

Police say the series of break-ins happened Saturday night, and the thieves used the same tactics to get into each home.

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (WPVI) -- A string of burglaries in one Main Line neighborhood is under investigation.

Police say the series of break-ins happened Saturday night, and the thieves used the same tactics to get into each home.

"This neighborhood is real quiet," said Reco Jefferson. "It's kinda scary because I have kids."

Bryn Mawr residents like Reco Jefferson remain on high alert after burglars targeted his neighbor's home on the 800 block of Roscommon Road.

Police said there were three burglaries in one week, and the suspects are climbing on outdoor furniture to break into homes on the second floor and look for jewelry.

"We do everything we can to protect ourselves, but this is one of those neighborhoods where I guess people see that we have nice things," said Jefferson.

Jefferson said he heard his neighbor's alarm go off and immediately called 911 when he saw the suspects across the street.

"They were real professional - hoodies, gloves, masks," said Jefferson. "It was dark, so you couldn't make out too many features other than then running down the driveway."

Jefferson said Lower Merion police arrived within minutes, but the suspects got away empty-handed in a dark-colored SUV.

However, police said that night, the thieves used the same tactic at a home on the 800 block of Gatemore Road. They stacked patio furniture to break into a second-floor window and stole jewelry.

Back on December 15, there was another incident just minutes away on the 600 block of Black Rock Road, but the house was vacant.

All of the incidents happened between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

"The biggest concern is that it's holiday time, people are traveling, people are so busy, and they're taking advantage of this community," said Lower Merion Commissioner Scott Zelov.

Zelov advises residents to use the police department's Vacant House Program so officers can check on their homes.

"Be smart. Let your neighbors know if you're going to be away. Alarm the second floor. Alarm the back of your house. Hide your jewelry," said Zelov. He said dogs have also helped scare away suspects.

Zelov said residents can expect to see more patrols.

"The police are doing everything they can, and I really appreciate it," said Jefferson.

"They're very determined to make arrests," said Zelov. "They need help. They need residents to call."

Zelov said police have already made arrests in Lower Merion, Abington and Connecticut for previous home burglaries.

They urge residents to call police if there is anything suspicious or video to help in the latest investigations.