Major stars like Ke Huy Quan, Jason Kelce and Jason Sudeikis spotted having fun at Disney Parks

Fun compilation of stars like Jason Kelce, Terry Crews, Anika Noni Rose and more enjoying the Disney Parks with friends and family
The Disney parks are a top destination for millions of visitors every year, and sometimes, they even get a visit from some very special guests-celebrities from all walks of life.
From major athletes to actors, singers and more, here's a roundup of some stars who've been spotted enjoying the happiest places on Earth!
Jason Sudeikis took a trip to Batuu, where he reunited with "The Mandalorian" and "Grogu". Sudeikis had a fun cameo in an episode of "The Mandalorian" streaming on Disney+.
Russell Wilson, along with his wife Ciara and their four kids, snapped a family photo with none other than Mickey Mouse himself.
Heidi Klum struck a pose with the iconic Evil Queen, bringing a little extra magic to the park.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and his teammate Brook Lopez took a break from basketball to ride the Tron light cycle on a fun trip to the Magic Kingdom.
Ke Huy Quan got a warm welcome from some furry friends in "Zootopia". Quan will be voicing a character, Gary the snake, in the new "Zootopia" sequel in theaters November 26.
Anika Noni Rose reunited with her "Princess and the Frog" co-stars Jennifer Lewis and Michael-Leon Wooley to celebrate the grand debut of "Tiana's Bayou Adventure" at Disneyland Resort.
Young actor Iain Armitage made his way to Galaxy's Edge and fought the First Order on the "Rise of the Resistance" ride.
With all these star-studded visits, it's clear that anyone can embrace their inner child and create magical memories at a Disney park.
This photo gallery will continue to be updated with more star-studded photos from Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC Station.