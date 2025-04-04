Major stars like Ke Huy Quan, Jason Kelce and Jason Sudeikis spotted having fun at Disney Parks

Fun compilation of stars like Jason Kelce, Terry Crews, Anika Noni Rose and more enjoying the Disney Parks with friends and family

The Disney parks are a top destination for millions of visitors every year, and sometimes, they even get a visit from some very special guests-celebrities from all walks of life.

From major athletes to actors, singers and more, here's a roundup of some stars who've been spotted enjoying the happiest places on Earth!

Jason Sudeikis is seen with the Mandalorian and Grogu at the Walt Disney World Resort. Walt Disney World Resort

Jason Sudeikis took a trip to Batuu, where he reunited with "The Mandalorian" and "Grogu". Sudeikis had a fun cameo in an episode of "The Mandalorian" streaming on Disney+.

Left to Right: Ciara Wilson with NFL quarterback Russell Wilson with Mickey Mouse at Walt Disney World Resort. Walt Disney World Resort

Russell Wilson, along with his wife Ciara and their four kids, snapped a family photo with none other than Mickey Mouse himself.

Heidi Klum poses next to the Evil Queen at the Disneyland Resort on Oct. 4, 2024. Disneyland Resort

Heidi Klum struck a pose with the iconic Evil Queen, bringing a little extra magic to the park.

From left to right: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez in front of Tron Lightcycle Run at the Walt Disney World Resort. Walt Disney World Resort

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his teammate Brook Lopez took a break from basketball to ride the Tron light cycle on a fun trip to the Magic Kingdom.

Ke Huy Quan in Zootopia at Shanghai Disney Resort in March 2025. Shanghai Disneyland Resort

Ke Huy Quan got a warm welcome from some furry friends in "Zootopia". Quan will be voicing a character, Gary the snake, in the new "Zootopia" sequel in theaters November 26.

From left to right: Michael-Leon Wooley, Anika Noni Rose and Jenifer Lewis at the Disneyland Resort on November 13. Disneyland Resort

Anika Noni Rose reunited with her "Princess and the Frog" co-stars Jennifer Lewis and Michael-Leon Wooley to celebrate the grand debut of "Tiana's Bayou Adventure" at Disneyland Resort.

Young actor Iain Armitage made his way to Galaxy's Edge and fought the First Order on the "Rise of the Resistance" ride.

With all these star-studded visits, it's clear that anyone can embrace their inner child and create magical memories at a Disney park.

This photo gallery will continue to be updated with more star-studded photos from Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

