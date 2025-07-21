According to ABC News, the actor drowned off of the coast of Costa Rica on Sunday.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, know for playing Theo on 'The Cosby Show,' has drowned in Costa Rica

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the actor best known for starring in the TV sitcom "The Cosby Show" as son Theodore "Theo" Huxtable, has died at 54.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the actor best known for starring in the TV sitcom "The Cosby Show" as son Theodore "Theo" Huxtable, has died at 54.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the actor best known for starring in the TV sitcom "The Cosby Show" as son Theodore "Theo" Huxtable, has died at 54.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the actor best known for starring in the TV sitcom "The Cosby Show" as son Theodore "Theo" Huxtable, has died at 54.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the actor best known for starring in the TV sitcom "The Cosby Show" as son Theodore "Theo" Huxtable, has died at 54.

Warner drowned off the coast of Costa Rica on Sunday, Costa Rican National Police told ABC News. Warner's official cause of death was asphyxia, police said.

The actor died near Cocles, a beach in Limon, Costa Rica, according to police. Police said he was caught by a high current in the water and was discovered Sunday afternoon.

Warner was formally identified by Costa Rica's national police.

The 54-year-old played Theo Huxtable for all eight seasons of "The Cosby Show," which ran from 1985-1992, receiving an Emmy nomination for the role.

Warner also starred with Eddie Griffin in the 1996-2000 sitcom "Malcolm & Eddie," and as Dr. Alex Reed in the BET sitcom "Reed Between the Lines." He also appeared in guest roles on dozens of television shows over the years.

He most recently starred in the Fox medical drama "The Resident" for five of the show's six seasons.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

ABC News contributed to this report.