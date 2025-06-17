The new charges come after police allegedly found pipe bombs in the suspect's home.

7 pipe bombs found in home of man accused of carrying weapons at West Chester rally: Police

A pipe bomb was found as police searched the home of the man who was arrested while carrying weapons at the 'No Kings' rally in West Chester, Pa.

EAST WHITELAND TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- The man accused of carrying weapons at the 'No Kings' rally in West Chester over the weekend is facing dozens of additional charges after pipe bombs were allegedly found in his Chester County home.

Kevin Krebs, 31, was initially taken into custody on Saturday, and police say they found seven pipe bombs while executing a search warrant at his home in East Whiteland Twp., near Malvern, on Monday night.

Police say the pipe bombs were made using pipes or glass Coke bottles. The Montgomery County bomb squad removed and dismantled the bombs in a secure area and no one was hurt.

He's now charged with 13 counts of Weapons of Mass Destruction, 13 counts of Possession of an Instrument of Crime, one charge of Causing a Catastrophe and one count of Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Action News was there Monday as the FBI and the bomb squad responded to the home.

Krebs is now in police custody.

He was initially charged with failing to obtain a concealed carry permit after his arrest on Saturday.

According to the affidavit of probable cause from his weekend arrest, police seized a fully loaded handgun, three loaded handgun magazines, six loaded assault rifle magazines, knives, a ski mask and gloves.

Alex Krebs, who said Kevin Krebs is his younger brother, spoke to Action News right on the front porch of the home before the bomb squad and FBI arrived.

"Completely so apologetic, and so sorry that everybody was triggered or people felt uncomfortable and unsafe," said Alex Krebs.