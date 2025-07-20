Suspects sought after man ambushed during motel robbery in New Castle

Suspects sought after man ambushed during motel robbery in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware are searching for multiple suspects after a man was ambushed during a motel robbery.

It happened around midnight Sunday at the Superlodge on the 1200 block of West Avenue in New Castle.

Authorities say a man allowed a woman into his room to use the bathroom.

As she was leaving, three armed men forced their way in.

The suspects allegedly hit the victim in the face with a gun, put him in a chokehold, and demanded money and his belongings.

So far, no arrests have been made.