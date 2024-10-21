Man charged after woman attacked along Schuylkill River Trail in Center City

Woman injured after being attacked on Schuylkill River Trail in Center City; suspect in custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been charged after he allegedly attacked a woman along the Schuylkill River Trail in Philadelphia last week.

Davine Butler is facing several charges, including aggravated assault and robbery.

Police say the woman was on the trail in Center City, not far from South Street, taking pictures for an art project around 9:15 a.m. on Friday when Butler approached her. He allegedly slammed her to the ground, took her phone and threw it into the river.

He is also accused of punching her in the face.

The victim was taken to Jefferson University Hospital for her injuries.

Shortly after the attack, police said they were able to track down the suspect on the other side of the river, where he was taken into custody. According to investigators, the suspect - now identified as Butler - had a pocket knife on him when he was confronted by police.