Man charged after allegedly telling police he brutally killed his wife in Bethlehem, Pa.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- A man is charged with brutally killing his wife in a Northampton County home.

According to the District Attorney, James Frank allegedly cut his wife's throat with a steak knife and then beat her with a hammer and mallet to make sure she was dead.

Police found Deborah Glaser's body Tuesday morning when they went to the 2100 block of 3rd street in Bethlehem for a welfare check.

Frank was arrested and charged with criminal homicide.