Man sought for attacking one woman, pushing another down along Ben Franklin Parkway

Philadelphia police are searching for the man who attacked one woman and pushed another woman to the ground along the Ben Franklin Parkway.

Philadelphia police are searching for the man who attacked one woman and pushed another woman to the ground along the Ben Franklin Parkway.

Philadelphia police are searching for the man who attacked one woman and pushed another woman to the ground along the Ben Franklin Parkway.

Philadelphia police are searching for the man who attacked one woman and pushed another woman to the ground along the Ben Franklin Parkway.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the man who attacked one woman and threw another woman to the ground along the Ben Franklin Parkway.

The assault happened around 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 15 in the 2000 block of the parkway.

Surveillance images of suspect in Ben Franklin Parkway assault

According to police, the man tackled a woman, then punched her several times in the face and body.

Another woman stepped in and she was pushed to the ground.

A good Samaritan stepped in, police say, and the suspect walked away on 20th street toward Race Street.

There was no word on a possible motive for the attack.

Anyone with information can call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

