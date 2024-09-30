Man sought for attacking one woman, pushing another down along Ben Franklin Parkway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the man who attacked one woman and threw another woman to the ground along the Ben Franklin Parkway.
The assault happened around 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 15 in the 2000 block of the parkway.
According to police, the man tackled a woman, then punched her several times in the face and body.
Another woman stepped in and she was pushed to the ground.
A good Samaritan stepped in, police say, and the suspect walked away on 20th street toward Race Street.
There was no word on a possible motive for the attack.
Anyone with information can call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).