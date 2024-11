Man beaten with brick outside Montgomery County home; suspect at large

HATBORO, Pa. (WPVI) -- A search is underway for a Montgomery County man who is wanted for beating another man with a brick.

The district attorney's office issued an attempted murder warrant for 30-year-old Joshua Ronan of Lansdale.

Joshua Ronan

Police say Ronan beat the victim outside of a home in Hatboro on November 5.

There is a $1,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

Authorities say office say if you see Ronan don't approach him, and instead call 911.