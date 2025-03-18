Man burned while allegedly trying to steal PECO electrical equipment: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was burned during an attempted theft in Philadelphia's Frankford section, according to police.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Tuesday around Frankford and Torresdale avenues.

Investigators say the man was trying to take some kind of PECO electrical equipment when he caught on fire and suffered third-degree burns.

He managed to run a few blocks to Kensington and Hunting Park Avenues.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

PECO and the fire marshal remain on the scene.

