Man charged following alleged mistaken sexual encounter at Oxford Valley Mall in Bucks County

Police say 40-year-old Warren Schaeffer confessed to exposing his genitals to a 15-year-old.

Police say 40-year-old Warren Schaeffer confessed to exposing his genitals to a 15-year-old.

Police say 40-year-old Warren Schaeffer confessed to exposing his genitals to a 15-year-old.

Police say 40-year-old Warren Schaeffer confessed to exposing his genitals to a 15-year-old.

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- A man is facing charges for a sexual encounter inside the Oxford Valley Mall in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

The incident happened inside a bathroom at the JCPenney's on Saturday evening.

Police say 40-year-old Warren Schaeffer confessed to exposing his genitals to a 15-year-old.

Police say 40-year-old Warren Schaeffer confessed to exposing his genitals to a 15-year-old.

Schaeffer told police he mistook the teen for a person he had arranged through an app to meet for a sex act.