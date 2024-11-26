Man who shot alleged car thief in Philadelphia's Frankford section now charged with murder: police

Police have arrested and charged 39-year-old Sherwayne Garrison with murder and related offenses.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The man who said he shot an alleged thief driving away with his car now faces murder charges.

The shooting happened last Friday afternoon in front of SEPTA's Frankford Transportation Center near Frankford Avenue and Pratt Street.

Police say Sherwayne Garrison left his Honda running while using the ATM. That's when Moneer Farhat allegedly jumped into the car and started to drive off.

That's when 39-year-old Garrison fired one gunshot and hit the suspect in the head.

Responding officers found Farhat shot in the head, inside a crashed car.

Nearby surveillance video showed the harrowing moments as officers got Farhat into the back of a cruiser and rushed him to the hospital, where he later died.

Police have now arrested and charged Garrison with murder and related offenses.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.