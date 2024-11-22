Man fighting for his life after being shot in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.

The shots rang out around 3:08 p.m. Friday at Frankford Avenue and Pratt Street.

Police say the victim is listed as extremely critical at Temple University Hospital.

The Action Cam was on the scene as police cordoned off an area outside the Frankford Transportation Center.

Police have not revealed the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said an arrest was made.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.