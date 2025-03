Man charged with murder for deadly 2016 shooting in Willingboro, New Jersey

A Burlington County man faces charges in connection to a murder dating back nearly a decade.

A Burlington County man faces charges in connection to a murder dating back nearly a decade.

A Burlington County man faces charges in connection to a murder dating back nearly a decade.

A Burlington County man faces charges in connection to a murder dating back nearly a decade.

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Burlington County man faces charges in connection to a murder dating back nearly a decade.

Ronny Paden, 31, is accused of shooting Colby Rodgers to death in Willingboro back in 2016.

Rodgers, who was 31 when he died, was shot as he was parking his car, prosecutors said.

Investigators say Paden and Rodgers were acquaintances who had a falling out prior to the shooting.

Paden is currently at Bayside State Prison in Leesburg, New Jersey on unrelated charges.