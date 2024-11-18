Man charged with rape, sex assault after 2 overnight attacks in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been charged with rape and sexual assault after two separate attacks in the overnight hours, Philadelphia police say.

Investigators say a stolen cell phone led to the arrest of the suspect, 22-year-old Abdul Ford of the 1300 block of S. 22nd Street.

In both instances, police say the victim was grabbed from behind while walking and then sexually assaulted.

The first assault happened around 10:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Point Breeze Avenue in the Grays Ferry section.

The second assault happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Wharton Street in the Point Breeze section.

Both victims were able to run away.

Police say Ford stole the second victim's cell phone, and officers were able to track it to the 1300 block of S. 22nd Street where he was arrested.