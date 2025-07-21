24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Man charged in road rage shootout that critically injured innocent bystander in Philadelphia

By 6abc Digital Staff
Monday, July 21, 2025 4:31PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say they have made an arrest in a road rage shootout that critically injured an innocent bystander in Kensington last week.

Eric Franklin, 40, is charged with aggravated assault and related offenses.

Franklin and another man were taken into custody Friday after gunfire rang out on the 600 block of East Indiana Avenue.

Police say Franklin shot at another driver during a road rage incident.

A 27-year-old woman was shot in the stomach as she was walking by.

The other driver involved was not charged.

