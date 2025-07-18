24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Woman shot in Philadelphia's Kensington section; person in custody

Friday, July 18, 2025 4:00PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city's Kensington section.

Police responded to the 600 block of E. Indiana Avenue just before 10 a.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

She was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

Police have not released a motive in the shooting but did say an individual with possible involvement has been taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation.

