Man critically wounded after being shot outside Phield House indoor sports complex in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A gunman opened fire on a man in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section, leaving him critically wounded.

The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. on Friday, outside the Phield House indoor sports complex in the 800 block of Spring Garden Street.

Police said they are focusing their investigation on a car in the parking lot.

Investigators are working to track down the shooter and determine the motive.