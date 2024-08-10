Man in custody after double stabbing at rehab facility in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in custody after two people were stabbed at a rehab facility in Philadelphia's Somerton neighborhood on Saturday.

The double stabbing happened just after noon on the 600 block of Edison Avenue.

"My wife's like out of control, like emotionally screaming and hollering to get over here," recalled Damon Butts Sr., a relative of the victims.

Damon told Action News that his wife and son were stabbed while in the back of the rehab building where they work.

"When I get inside my son is on the ground with a patch on his chest. His arm is wrapped up, blood everywhere, and I turn to the left -- her stomach is wrapped up. Blood everywhere. I'm kind of still in a state of shock," said Damon.

He says an argument escalated, which led to the stabbing.

"As far as I'm concerned it's out of control, but luckily it's not life-threatening, so I'm blessed," said Damon.

Now, Damon says his wife and son, 47-year-old Shanelle May and 20-year-old Damon Butts Jr., are recovering at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

"For you to attack them, or hurt them, I mean just think about if it was your family," said Damon.

Damon says he's thankful his wife and son are alive, but it's going to be a long healing process.

"My son has a big gash across his chest and the doctor says he's lucky it didn't go any deeper. It's pretty deep. They are deep gashes. Like his arm is open, wide open," said Damon.

He noted that his son is just days away from turning 21, and now a planned family vacation to celebrate is on hold.

Police say a man is in custody. No weapon has been recovered.

No further information has been released on the suspect or what led to this incident.

Police say an investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.