Man dies after being found unconscious in parking lot of Live! casino in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has died after he was found unconscious in the parking lot of Live! Casino Hotel in South Philadelphia.

Police were called to 900 Packer Avenue around 8:23 a.m. Thursday for a report of a physical altercation.

Once on the scene they found a 49-year-old man who was unresponsive.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:15 a.m.

No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

Philadelphia police say the investigation is being handled by the Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information can call or text police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).