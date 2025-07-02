Man fleeing from homicide scene in Tioga-Nicetown taken into custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police officers on patrol in Tioga-Nicetown heard gunshots and quickly responded to a homicide.

It happened at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 1900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue.

Police found a man running from the scene who appeared to have something in his hand.

He was taken into custody.

In the same area, officers found the victim with several gunshot wounds to the face and head.

He died at the scene.

Officers recovered a handgun nearby.

This happened in front of a lounge, but it's unclear if either man had been at the business.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.