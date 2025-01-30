BreakingNo survivors expected after midair collision | What we know so far
Man found dead on street with gunshot wound to head in Southwest Philadelphia

Thursday, January 30, 2025 2:33PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a homicide in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened around 3:20 a.m. on Thursday on Allman Street, near South 61st Street.

Police say the man was found face down on the street with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim is believed to be in his 30s. Police say he is considered a "John Doe" at this time.

They did recover one shell casing from the scene and are hoping surveillance cameras in the area give them more information about the shooter.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered at this time.

