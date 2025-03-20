Man found shot to death in living room of North Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside the living of a North Philadelphia home.
Officers were called to the 2800 block of N. Mutter Street around 8:52 a.m. Thursday.
That's where they found a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspects have been identified. There was no word on a motive for this shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).