24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man found shot to death in living room of North Philadelphia home

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, March 20, 2025 2:59PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside the living of a North Philadelphia home.

Officers were called to the 2800 block of N. Mutter Street around 8:52 a.m. Thursday.

That's where they found a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been identified. There was no word on a motive for this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW