Man found shot to death outside North Philadelphia shopping center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death outside of a shopping center.

Police responded to the 1100 block of West Girard Avenue in North Philadelphia just after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Investigators say a 32-year-old man was shot three times in the chest.

He was later pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.

Police did not find any weapons at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.