Man found shot to death near playground in the Germantown section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after being shot in the face early Thursday morning in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 5:35 a.m. on E. Rittenhouse Street near Wakefield Street.

Police rushed to the scene for reports of gunshots and found the victim near the Morton Playground.

He was pronounced dead.

Witnesses say they saw the potential killer fleeing toward that playground.

Anyone with information can call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.