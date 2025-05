Man found shot to death on roof in Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was found shot to dead on a roof in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Wednesday.

Police responded to the 1800 block of East Albert Street around 8:45 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing with the homicide unit.

No other details have been released.