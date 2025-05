Man seriously hurt after hit-and-run in Bethlehem, PA

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the driver who hit a man in Bethlehem and took off, leaving him seriously injured.

The man was walking around a parked tractor trailer when he was hit by a vehicle, according to police.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 2100 block of Industrial Drive.

State police are looking at area surveillance to identify the vehicle that left the scene.