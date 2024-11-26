Man killed after more than 20 shots fired on in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a barrage of bullets left a man dead on the sidewalk in West Philadelphia.

It happened on the 5200 block of Market Street around midnight on Tuesday.

Police say at least 21 shots were fired at the scene.

The shell casings were found in close range to the victim.

Two men were seen running from the scene shortly after the gunfire.

Police are also checking nearby surveillance cameras, and real-time police cameras to find out more about the suspects, and what may have led up to this deadly shooting.

