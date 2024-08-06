Man killed after shots fired into vehicle while he was driving in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after shots were fired into his vehicle while he was driving in West Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

The shooting and crash scene spans two blocks on Walnut Street from 53rd to 55th streets.

The shooting happened at around 1 a.m.

Police said a black Cadillac and a burgundy Jeep were headed west on Walnut when someone in the Jeep fired into the Cadillac, shooting the driver in the head.

Both vehicles then crashed into several parked cars, investigators said.

Police found the victim dead behind the wheel of the Cadillac, and said they believe he was in his 20s or early 30s.

Investigators said multiple people riding in the Jeep left the scene after it crashed.

Police found an AR-15 rifle in the Jeep as well as a 30-round extended magazine.

Homicide detectives and crash scene investigators are still sorting out how this all played out.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Walnut Street was blocked overnight but one lane of traffic has since reopened.