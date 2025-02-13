Man killed by group of gunmen in ambush-type shooting in Philadelphia's Fairhill section

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an ambush-type shooting that killed a man in the city's Fairhill section.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3100 block of Hancock Street.

When police arrived, they found the victim had been shot multiple times throughout his body.

He was taken to Temple Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim is believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s, police said.

Police found more than 25 shell casings and say four people were caught on video firing weapons.

They were seen fleeing the scene westbound on Lippincott St. to 2nd St. in a dark-colored SUV.