Man killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run

A man in his 60s was crossing Broad Street when he was hit. Officials are still waiting to identify the victim.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly hit and run in North Philadelphia.

According to police it happened at 12:15 a.m., at the intersection of North Broad Street and West Lehigh Avenue.

The victim was rushed to Temple Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Olice said car parts and some personal items in bags the victim was holding were left behind at the scene.

Police do have a partial description of the striking vehicl and said they are looking for a metallic blue sedan. It was last seen heading towards West Lehigh Ave.

Officers are still looking for more surveillance in the area of what happened.

Anyone with information should contact police.

