Man kills girlfriend and her 10-year-old daughter in Hamilton Twp. murder-suicide

HAMILTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A man shot his girlfriend and her 10-year-old daughter to death before turning the gun on himself, authorities in Mercer County, New Jersey, said.

The prosecutor's office says police responded to a 911 call from a home in the 200 block of Henry Street in Hamilton Township just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

Once they arrived, officers found the man, woman and girl all suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names have not been released.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hamilton Police Division are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shootings.

