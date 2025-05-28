Man pleads guilty to murdering 3 family members in Bucks County

FALLS TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A man who gunned down members of his own family in Bucks County has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder.

Andre Gordon entered the plea at the county's justice center on Wednesday morning, and was then sentenced to three life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole.

The victims were Gordon's stepmother, 52-year-old Karen Gordon; his 13-year-old sister, Kera Gordon; and 25-year-old Taylor Daniel, with whom he has two daughters.

Andre Gordon

In court, the prosecution played 911 calls, bodycam video and interviews with witnesses.

Two 911 calls depicted the victims on the phone with dispatchers as Gordon broke into their homes armed with a gun on that day in March 2024.

In one of the calls, Daniel could be heard telling other family members to hide as Gordon was breaking in.

Taylor Daniel

She was then killed as their two young girls hid under covers about a foot away.

Several victim impact statements were read before the judge.

Gordon did not say anything before he was sentenced.

Killings happened during two-state crime spree

The crime spree began that day when Gordon carjacked a woman in Trenton, New Jersey, and used her car to travel to Bucks County.

Around 8:52 a.m., Falls Township police officers were called to the unit block of Viewpoint Lane in Levittown for a reported shooting.

Police say that's where Gordon arrived in the stolen vehicle, and then shot and killed his stepmother and his sister.

Three other people, including another 13-year-old, were inside the home at the time but were able to hide as Gordon was searching for them, investigators said.

Around 9:01 a.m., police responded to the unit block of Edgewood Lane in Levittown, where Gordon killed Daniel.

Gordon then allegedly bludgeoned Daniel's mother with his assault rifle before fleeing.

At 9:13 a.m. Gordon carjacked an SUV at gunpoint in Morrisville and drove back into Trenton.

There was an hours-long standoff at a home in the city where Gordon was believed to be hiding, but police soon learned he had fled.

Gordon was later located and arrested around 5 p.m.

