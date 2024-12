Man pleads guilty in shooting death of 3-year-old in Allentown, Pa.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A man pled guilty on Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy in Allentown.

Jose Abreu, 29, pleaded to charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.

The plea agreement calls for a minimum sentence of 18 to 30 months in prison.

Investigators say the 3-year-old found Abreu's gun under a couch and then shot himself in the chest on March 28.

Abreu will be sentenced in February.