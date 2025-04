Man rescued after being shocked, entangled in wires 50 feet off the ground in New Castle, Delaware

Delaware Firefighters rescued a 25-year-old man who was entangled in wires, 50 feet off the ground.

Delaware Firefighters rescued a 25-year-old man who was entangled in wires, 50 feet off the ground.

Delaware Firefighters rescued a 25-year-old man who was entangled in wires, 50 feet off the ground.

Delaware Firefighters rescued a 25-year-old man who was entangled in wires, 50 feet off the ground.

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- Delaware Firefighters rescued a 25-year-old man who was entangled in wires, 50 feet off the ground.

First responders were called to Queen Avenue in New Castle on Monday for a report of a man who had been shocked.

Crews were able to get him down.

A Delaware State Police helicopter took him to the hospital.

His condition is unknown.