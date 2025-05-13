NJ man who drove drunk at 107 mph before crash that killed sleeping child sentenced to prison

ABSECON, N.J. (WPVI) -- A New Jersey man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday for a drunk driver crash that killed an 8-year-old boy.

Edward Johnston, 25, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter for the deadly crash in Absecon that killed Javier "Javi" Velez in July 2023.

Edward Johnson

It happened as the boy was on a fishing trip with his father.

Javi was sleeping in his father's car on US 30 and Absecon Boulevard as his brother and dad were fishing in the early morning hours of July 23, 2023.

Fishing was a passion for the entire family.

Johnston, who was not only impaired and texting, but was also speeding down the highway at 107 miles per hour, veered off the road and slammed into the parked vehicle, killing the boy inside.

Javier "Javi" Velez was killed by a drunk driver in July 2023.

Johnston was charged with manslaughter and DUI.

Despite the serious charges, Johnston was let out on bail to face trial, which drew public outrage and criticism.

Now, lawmakers are working to close that so-called "loophole" by proposing legislation revoking the license and even impounding the vehicle of a defendant facing such charges.

