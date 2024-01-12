  • Full Story
Man charged after crashing into parked car along White Horse Pike, killing sleeping child

The crash happened on July 23 on the White Horse Pike in Absecon.

Friday, January 12, 2024 12:00AM
Man charged for crashing into parked car, killing sleeping child
ABSECON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man has been indicted in connection with a crash that killed an 8-year-old boy in Atlantic County in July.

Javier Velez died after 25-year-old Edward Johnston allegedly struck a parked 1995 Honda on the White Horse Pike (Route 30) in Absecon on July 23.

The child, who was on a fishing trip with his dad, had been sleeping in the car at the time of the crash.

Johnson, of Galloway, is facing charges of aggravated manslaughter with extreme indifference to human life.

Authorities said he was intoxicated and speeding in the early morning when he slammed his vehicle into the parked car.

RELATED: 'He killed my kid': Mother of 8-year-old boy killed in NJ crash wants driver arrested

The family of an 8-year-old boy who was killed in a New Jersey car crash earlier this week wants to know why the driver has not been arrested.
