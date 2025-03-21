Man sentenced to federal prison for 2022 Philadelphia carjacking, restaurant robbery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A judge sentenced a convicted carjacker to eight years in federal prison for two holdups in Northeast Philadelphia.

Surveillance video captured 25-year-old Amir Harvey confronting a mother and daughter outside their home on Maxwell Place on September 22, 2022.

He chased them off and sped off with their SUV.

Investigators traced the movement of the victim's vehicle to a nearby apartment complex, where they arrested Harvey.

The sentence also includes an armed robbery conviction of the Hook and Reel restaurant 10 days earlier.

