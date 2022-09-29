Philadelphia man faces federal charges after mother, daughter carjacked in driveway

Police said the incident happened on September 19 when a mother and daughter were leaving for work and school.

Caught on video: A carjacker stole an SUV from a driveway as a mother and daughter were headed out for work and school in Northeast Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 20-year-old man is facing federal charges following a carjacking earlier this month in Northeast Philadelphia.

Amir Harvey, 20, of Philadelphia, is charged with carjacking and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero.

Philadelphia police said the incident happened on September 19 in the 8900 block of Maxwell Place.

The female victim said she started her car, which was parked in the driveway, with an app on her phone at about 6:15 a.m.

A short time later, she and her daughter left the house and walked toward the car when they were approached by the suspect, who pointed a handgun at their heads, authorities said.

The man took the victim's keys and purse and sped away.

Authorities said the suspect and the vehicle were found at an apartment complex about 2.5 miles away.

The case is investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Philadelphia Police Department.