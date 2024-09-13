  • Watch Now
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, September 13, 2024 4:13AM
Man shot near 30th Street Station; exclusive Chopper 6 video captures arrests

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in University City on Thursday night.

The gunfire rang out around 8:30 p.m. near 30th and Market streets near 30th Street Station.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Authorities were able to get a description of the suspects and arrested two men and a woman a short time later.

Exclusive video from Chopper 6 showed the moments officers swarmed some of the suspects.

Further details on the shooter were not released.

