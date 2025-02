Man shot near Temple University after altercation with person inside vehicle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway into a shooting on the campus of Temple University.

Temple Police alerted the community around 2 p.m. on Sunday to the shooting at 12th Street and Montgomery Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Authorities say a 27-year-old man was shot during an altercation with another person inside a vehicle.

No arrest were made but two firearms were recovered.

Police have not yet released the victim's condition.