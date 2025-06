Man shot, killed in Philadelphia's Mayfair section; suspect in custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Mayfair section.

It happened on Levick Street, near Harbison Avenue, just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators now say the 50-year-old victim was found outside of his home.

He was shot once in the leg and died at the hospital.

A family member told police they know who shot the man.

Officers quickly found their suspect, plus a gun in his vehicle, and took him into custody.