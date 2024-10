Man shot in Center City Philadelphia; suspect arrested

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting in Center City Philadelphia left a man injured on Friday.

It happened around 4 p.m. at 8th and Market streets, just blocks from Independence Hall.

Police say a 42-year-old man was shot in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

A suspect was taken into custody.

Further details on the shooting have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.