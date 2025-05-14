Man allegedly follows victim, shows knife during road rage incident in Uwchlan Twp., PA

UWCHLAN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Police are trying to identify a man accused of a road rage incident in Uwchlan Township, Chester County.

Police were called to West Devon Drive on Tuesday after receiving a call about a man who allegedly followed a resident to their property and confronted them. The man also allegedly used profanities and threats of violence before showing a knife.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sergeant James Hall by dialing 610-363-6947 Ext. 138.

