Man sought for allegedly exposing himself inside a Marshall's store in Evesham Twp.

Police are asking for help identifying a man accused of exposing himself inside a store on multiple occasions.

EVESHAM TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to about a dozen customers at a Marshall's store in New Jersey.

It happened on Route 73 South in Evesham Township.

"Creeps me out," said Nancy Cotino of Marlton as she prepared to go inside the store after hearing about the incident.

Police say the man exposed himself inside the store at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

"He had come into the store and exposed his genitals to several customers in the store," said Evesham Township Police Chief Tom Reinholt.

Police say the suspect is in his early 20s with short hair. There's a clear photo of him wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt as he walked into the store Monday afternoon.

"One of the customers also said they had a small child with them who may have been a juvenile who we believe may have witnessed the act," said Chief Reinholt.

"It's scary. This time of day, especially, it's always moms, kids. It's normally a happy place for people, but I never thought that would be something to be concerned about," said Marshall's customer Stephanie Anselmo of Voorhees.

Police say that when the suspect left, he continued exposing himself in the parking lot. They allege the same man exposed himself in the same store last week. That incident was not reported to police.

"I'm not surprised, to be honest. There's a lot of weird people in stores, even nationwide," said Stephanie Contino of Marlton.

The fact that the scene of the crime is a store is both good and bad for police: good because there could be a lot of witnesses, but bad because they all left the store before police could talk to them.

That's why officers are looking for tips.

"If we don't approach it and don't find out what's going on and solve it, what else is he capable of doing?" said Chief Reinholt.

Residents like Nancy Cotino have faith that police will solve the case.

"They're on top of things. They take care of things," said Cotino.

As police continue their search, shoppers are on alert, hoping the suspect doesn't come back through these doors.

"Makes me a little bit nervous to go in, to be honest," said Anselmo.

If you are a victim of one of these crimes, have any information regarding these crimes, or know the identity of the suspect, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116 or the confidential tip line at 856-983-4699.

You can also email Gatess@eveshampd.org or send an anonymous tip by texting ETPDTIP to 847411.

