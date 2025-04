Man struck, killed by tractor-trailer in Lehigh County

COOPERSBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man is dead after he was hit by a tractor-trailer in Lehigh County.

Police say this happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday along Route 309 in Coopersburg.

The area between Station Avenue and Hill Top Road was closed for hours during the investigation.

Authorities have not yet said what led up to the crash.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted Monday morning.