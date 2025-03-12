Edward Deveaux, 29, of Berlin Township, New Jersey, was apprehended on February 25 in Lviv, Ukraine

Man wanted for 2 South Jersey bank robberies arrested in Ukraine after years on the run: officials

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (WPVI) -- An international fugitive wanted for multiple bank robberies in South Jersey has been taken into custody in Ukraine, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday.

Edward Deveaux, 29, of Berlin Township, New Jersey, was apprehended on February 25 in Lviv, Ukraine, after years on the run.

Edward Deveaux, 29, of Berlin Township, New Jersey, was apprehended on February 25 in Lviv, Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities were working in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Service to capture Deveaux.

Deveaux was charged on September 30, 2022, with two counts of robbery.

He is accused of robbing the Trust Bank in the 200 block of White Horse Pike in Waterford on September 22, 2022, as well as the Republic Bank in the 600 block of Berlin-Cross Keys Road in Winslow on September 28, 2022.

Investigators said they were able to identify Deveaux as their suspect after collecting surveillance video and other evidence.

During their investigations, a detective with the Camden Division of the U.S. Marshal Service learned that Deveaux had flown to multiple countries in Europe before ultimately going to Ukraine in the days after the Winslow bank robbery.

The Marshal Service then learned about Deveaux's whereabouts in Lviv, Ukraine.

He is being held in a Ukrainian jail, pending extradition to the United States.

"The successful location and arrest of Edward Deveaux is a testament to the U.S. Marshals and our state and local partners' unwavering dedication to bringing fugitives to justice, no matter where they run," said Juan Mattos, U.S. Marshal for the District of New Jersey.

"Whether defendants flee over the Delaware River or across the Atlantic Ocean, we will continue to bring fugitives to justice through our partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service," said Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

