Manchester City, Wydad AC face off in FIFA Club World Cup game in Philadelphia Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wydad AC and Manchester City face off at Lincoln Financial Field at noon on Wednesday in the group stage of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Hours before game time, supporters for both teams showed up to tailgate and enjoy the atmosphere.

"Pinch me, I'm a-dreaming. There are people in England that are kind of jealous of me right now. I'm ok with that," said Karen Moore of Northeast Philadelphia.

"Little slice of Manchester in South Philly today," said Michael McGinley of Fishtown.

Manchester City won the Club World Cup back in 2023, and this Premier League team is hoping to do it again.

Wydad AC has its share of fans, as well. They're historically Morocco's most successful club, and supporters from around the world held a festive pep rally in Love Park on Tuesday.

The Philadelphia leg of the FIFA Club World Cup kicked off Monday night with Flamengo from Brazil topping Esperance from Tunisia.

There are 32 professional club teams playing in 11 US cities in this newly expanded Club World Cup.

This month-long tournament is serving as a dress rehearsal for next summer's World Cup, featuring national teams.

"Next summer will be absolutely huge, but this is a great preview. It's a great way to learn some of the traditions. I think Philadelphia -- we are known for our fandom. Soccer fans are known for their fandom, so this is the reason to really lean in," said Philadelphia Soccer 2026 Host City executive Meg Kane.

In the coming days, there are watch parties, block parties and discounted tickets.

"For this coming Sunday, we will be offering a ticket opportunity for buy two, get two for kids, which is terrific. So, great for families. We'll also be offering tickets across the group stages at a 20% discount through Philadelphia Soccer 2026," Kane said.

"The game caught fire, essentially, and I feel like ever since 2010/2012, it's just rapidly taken off. It's nice to see Philly get a bid to host the World Cup. It's very exciting," said McGinley.

There are still tickets available.