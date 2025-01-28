Pedestrian struck at Maple Shade High School in Burlington County

MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in Burlington County, New Jersey, are investigating after a pedestrian was struck at the Maple Shade High School.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot at the school located on Frederick Avenue.

Chopper 6 was overhead as officers focused their investigation on a school bus.

There was no immediate word on injuries to the pedestrian or their condition.

Further details on the crash have not yet been released.

